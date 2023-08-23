Washington County Fair kicks off with new security

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A scene from the Washington County Fair in 2011. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Children's shrieks of joy, fried food and exotic livestock will comingle at the Washington County Fair through Saturday.

Driving the news: The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's boosted security to help prevent issues like a shooting last year.

Entrances now have metal detectors and more law enforcement will be present.

A mobile command tower, borrowed from Fort Smith, will give officers a bird's-eye view.

Details: There's something for just about everyone — rides, music, food, competitions, beauty pageants, arts and crafts — you name it.

A complete breakdown of events and rules is available in the annual exhibitor handbook.

Check it out: The fair is open daily at various times for competitions; the carnival operates 5-10pm daily through Saturday; and a free petting zoo is open 10am-9pm through Saturday.