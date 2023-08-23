1 hour ago - Things to Do

Washington County Fair kicks off with new security

Worth Sparkman

A scene from the Washington County Fair in 2011. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Children's shrieks of joy, fried food and exotic livestock will comingle at the Washington County Fair through Saturday.

Driving the news: The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's boosted security to help prevent issues like a shooting last year.

  • Entrances now have metal detectors and more law enforcement will be present.
  • A mobile command tower, borrowed from Fort Smith, will give officers a bird's-eye view.

Details: There's something for just about everyone — rides, music, food, competitions, beauty pageants, arts and crafts — you name it.

Check it out: The fair is open daily at various times for competitions; the carnival operates 5-10pm daily through Saturday; and a free petting zoo is open 10am-9pm through Saturday.

