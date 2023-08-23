University of Arkansas gets a nearly million-dollar grant to study climate change

Share on email (opens in new window)

The National Science Foundation awarded $925,711 to University of Arkansas biological sciences professor Adam Siepielski to study the effects of climate warming on biodiversity.

Background: Species that are better at avoiding predators are often poorer "competitors," meaning they reproduce less. Species that produce more are often bad at avoiding predators.

This helps maintain biodiversity because one species doesn't become dominant, according to a news release.

Yes, but: A warmer climate may throw off this balance.

Details: Siepielski will perform experiments on freshwater insects called damselflies to understand how warmer temperatures affect this process.