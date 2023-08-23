1 hour ago - Education
University of Arkansas gets a nearly million-dollar grant to study climate change
The National Science Foundation awarded $925,711 to University of Arkansas biological sciences professor Adam Siepielski to study the effects of climate warming on biodiversity.
Background: Species that are better at avoiding predators are often poorer "competitors," meaning they reproduce less. Species that produce more are often bad at avoiding predators.
- This helps maintain biodiversity because one species doesn't become dominant, according to a news release.
Yes, but: A warmer climate may throw off this balance.
Details: Siepielski will perform experiments on freshwater insects called damselflies to understand how warmer temperatures affect this process.
- The project will train future K-12 science educators in scientific inquiry, involve undergraduate students in research and teach graduate students about modern research techniques, the news release states.
