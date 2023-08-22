University of Arkansas breaks ground on silicon carbide research facility

The University of Arkansas recently broke ground on a silicon carbide research and fabrication facility.

What it means: Silicon carbide is a semiconductor of power that works well in higher temperatures. The new facility will produce microelectronic chips made with silicon carbide.

Why it matters: The facility will enable the government, businesses and other universities to prototype with silicon carbide, something that's currently not possible anywhere else in the U.S., according to a university news release.

Chips will go from developmental research to prototyping, testing and fabrication.

Flashback: The university announced plans for the facility back in 2021 after receiving a $17.87 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

Alan Mantooth, the UA professor leading the research team, told Axios the facility would produce integrated circuits, sensors and devices that can be used for military and industrial reasons, and for construction equipment and electronics for cars.

Details: The 18,660-square-foot building will be next to the National Center for Reliable Electrical Power Transmission at the research and technology park off West Cato Springs Drive in south Fayetteville.

What's next: The university expects to open the facility in 2025, spokesperson Matt McGowan told Axios.