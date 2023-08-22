Share on email (opens in new window)

Participants in Teen Night 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

A group of teens will have a chance to learn from famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

What's happening: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art launched "Beyond the Lens: Teen Photography Mentorship" on Monday.

Why it matters: Aspiring photographers can learn from one of the masters of the trade.

Details: The program is free and no special equipment or skill level is required. Anyone ages 13-19 is encouraged to register by 5pm on Sept. 15.