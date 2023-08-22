33 mins ago - Things to Do
Crystal Bridges Museum to offer teen photo mentorship with Annie Leibovitz
A group of teens will have a chance to learn from famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.
What's happening: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art launched "Beyond the Lens: Teen Photography Mentorship" on Monday.
Why it matters: Aspiring photographers can learn from one of the masters of the trade.
Details: The program is free and no special equipment or skill level is required. Anyone ages 13-19 is encouraged to register by 5pm on Sept. 15.
- The program starts Sept. 16 with an event hosted by Leibovitz and runs through the fall.
- Participants will work to create a final project that will be displayed Nov. 18-26 at the Studio at Crystal Bridges.
- "An unforgettable mentorship experience for local teens, and the opportunity to learn how to capture the character of a person in an authentic and unique way," a news release reads.
