Judge to hear arguments over Arkansas THC ban
A federal judge on Wednesday will consider temporarily blocking a statewide ban on hemp products containing THC or dismissing a lawsuit brought by a group of marketers, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
State of play: Act 629, passed earlier this year, bans the production and sale of hemp products containing Delta THC statewide.
- The sale of hemp products without THC remains legal in Arkansas.
Driving the news: The law went into effect Aug. 1; a group from Arkansas, Colorado and Texas filed a lawsuit challenging the measure July 31.
Context: Delta 8 is not approved for consumer use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which says the drug may cause "adverse events."
- All Delta THCs are cannabinoid derivatives and have psychoactive properties.
What we're watching: Attorney General Tim Griffin, who represents the state, has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.
