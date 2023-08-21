Judge to hear arguments over Arkansas THC ban

Share on email (opens in new window)

A federal judge on Wednesday will consider temporarily blocking a statewide ban on hemp products containing THC or dismissing a lawsuit brought by a group of marketers, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

State of play: Act 629, passed earlier this year, bans the production and sale of hemp products containing Delta THC statewide.

The sale of hemp products without THC remains legal in Arkansas.

Driving the news: The law went into effect Aug. 1; a group from Arkansas, Colorado and Texas filed a lawsuit challenging the measure July 31.

Context: Delta 8 is not approved for consumer use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which says the drug may cause "adverse events."

All Delta THCs are cannabinoid derivatives and have psychoactive properties.

What we're watching: Attorney General Tim Griffin, who represents the state, has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.