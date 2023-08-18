31 mins ago - News

Fayetteville hospital joins program to combat overdoses

Alex Golden

Photo: Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

Washington Regional Medical Center is the latest Arkansas hospital to take part in the state's NaloxHome program to dispense free, take-home overdose reversal medication.

Why it matters: Fatal drug overdoses are on the rise. Arkansas numbers climbed from 388 in 2019 to 637 in 2021 — or 64% — according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

Washington Regional treats about 300 drug overdoses a year, spokesperson Natalie Hardin told Axios.

Background: ACHI, the office of the state drug director and the Arkansas Department of Human Services launched the project last year.

  • The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration funds the program through the state DHS, ACHI spokesperson John Lyon told Axios.

How it works: Hospitals send patients who were treated for an overdose home with naloxone because they're at high risk for another overdose.

  • The amount of naloxone a hospital receives initially is based upon need estimates by hospital officials. Refills are unlimited, according to Lyon.

Zoom out: Mercy Hospital in Rogers is also among the 44 Arkansas infirmaries taking part in the program.

