Fayetteville hospital joins program to combat overdoses

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Washington Regional Medical Center is the latest Arkansas hospital to take part in the state's NaloxHome program to dispense free, take-home overdose reversal medication.

Why it matters: Fatal drug overdoses are on the rise. Arkansas numbers climbed from 388 in 2019 to 637 in 2021 — or 64% — according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

Washington Regional treats about 300 drug overdoses a year, spokesperson Natalie Hardin told Axios.

Background: ACHI, the office of the state drug director and the Arkansas Department of Human Services launched the project last year.

The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration funds the program through the state DHS, ACHI spokesperson John Lyon told Axios.

How it works: Hospitals send patients who were treated for an overdose home with naloxone because they're at high risk for another overdose.

The amount of naloxone a hospital receives initially is based upon need estimates by hospital officials. Refills are unlimited, according to Lyon.

Zoom out: Mercy Hospital in Rogers is also among the 44 Arkansas infirmaries taking part in the program.