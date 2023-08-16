Jones Center revamp on the horizon

Two years after announcing plans to give its campus a facelift, the Jones Center in downtown Springdale is 3-6 months away from having complete design plans, CEO Terri Trotter told Axios.

Context: The campus stretches 52 acres, encompassing much more than the center itself. The property also includes the Center for Nonprofits and an education building.

The big picture: Much of the work will be landscaping. The vision is for a cohesive campus with lots of amenities and programming for people of all backgrounds.

Input from focus groups indicated people want community gathering space, food and beverage opportunities, and events like musical performances at the campus, Trotter said.

Details: The specifics are still being worked out, but a bike park renovation, basketball courts, a pavilion with a stage, and a great lawn are on deck. The Jones Center is also considering a climbing wall or skate park, Trotter said.

There are no plans to expand the main Jones Center building, although the entrance space and locker rooms will be remodeled. The Center for Nonprofits will be rearranged to relocate its offices and include space for public events like art exhibitions.

By the numbers: The cost is TBD, but it'll be in the "tens of millions," Trotter said.

What's next: The center will start raising money when designs are complete.