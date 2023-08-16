What we're sipping: Fort Smith's Cold Fashioned

Share on email (opens in new window)

Worth here. My favorite drink this summer was a coffee twist on an Old Fashioned.

The setup: I needed Wi-Fi and a place to work while covering the opening of the U.S. Marshals Museum, so I ended up at Fort Smith Coffee Co., per Alex's suggestion.

The drink: Poured over a cube of ice that fills most of the glass, the Cold Fashioned ($5) is a cocktail-esque nitro garnished with a cherry.

It's a bit smoky with a hint of evanescence, a light sweetness and the bright coffee flavor preferred in the summer.

The brew won't get you buzzed — by alcohol or caffeine — but is the perfect slow sipper for a meeting with a friend or an afternoon writing.

Check it out: Fort Smith Coffee Co., 1101 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Open daily, 6am-10pm.