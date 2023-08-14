A rendering of the renovated First Security Bank building at 100 E. Emma Ave., where Gaskins on Emma will locate. Courtesy: Cromwell Architects Engineers

The owners of Gaskins Cabin Steakhouse in Eureka Springs, Lisa Provencio-Jones and Bert Jones, confirmed they plan to extend their brand to Springdale.

Gaskins on Emma will be an "upscale, approachable" restaurant located at 100 W. Emma Ave., within the First Security Bank building undergoing renovations by Shiloh Capital.

Why it matters: The well-known Gaskins name will be a draw for diners throughout NWA and help define the new face of downtown Springdale.

Details: The duo are still in the planning phase while waiting to get access to the building, so specifics are sparse. Provencio-Jones said the new restaurant will be more metropolitan in look and feel than the 159-year-old, two-room log cabin in Eureka.

The food, however, will maintain Gaskins' signature "simple, but delicious" approach, she said.

The restaurant will occupy about 2,500 square feet with a full bar and attention paid to mixology.

Gaskins will be on the ground floor, next door to the new Onyx Coffee Lab.

What we're watching: Given the construction still needed, no date is set for opening, but Provencio-Jones hopes the site will be serving by April.