Gaskins steakhouse expands brand to Springdale
The owners of Gaskins Cabin Steakhouse in Eureka Springs, Lisa Provencio-Jones and Bert Jones, confirmed they plan to extend their brand to Springdale.
- Gaskins on Emma will be an "upscale, approachable" restaurant located at 100 W. Emma Ave., within the First Security Bank building undergoing renovations by Shiloh Capital.
Why it matters: The well-known Gaskins name will be a draw for diners throughout NWA and help define the new face of downtown Springdale.
Details: The duo are still in the planning phase while waiting to get access to the building, so specifics are sparse. Provencio-Jones said the new restaurant will be more metropolitan in look and feel than the 159-year-old, two-room log cabin in Eureka.
- The food, however, will maintain Gaskins' signature "simple, but delicious" approach, she said.
- The restaurant will occupy about 2,500 square feet with a full bar and attention paid to mixology.
- Gaskins will be on the ground floor, next door to the new Onyx Coffee Lab.
What we're watching: Given the construction still needed, no date is set for opening, but Provencio-Jones hopes the site will be serving by April.
