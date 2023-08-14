Data: Shiloh Capital, Blue Crane and Groundwork; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Nearly 400 apartments are on the horizon for downtown Springdale, a city that had little new residential investment along Emma Avenue three years ago.

What's happening: At least three groups are building living spaces in Springdale's downtown area — Shiloh Capital, Blue Crane and Groundwork, the recently renamed workforce housing arm of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

Why it matters: Most vibrant downtowns have mixed "live-work-play" elements along with offerings like unique restaurants, art installations or venues that draw people from surrounding areas.

While the downtown's workforce and food offerings have grown in fits, the addition of multifamily housing and the $11.7 million revitalization of Luther George Park may be a turning point for the city's historic thoroughfare.

The Little Emma apartment project. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Details: Two apartment projects — Little Emma and 202 Railside — started leasing in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Combined, they offer 80 units, and both are more than 90% occupied.

Renovation projects dubbed Trailside Terrace and Townhomes on Park headed by Shiloh Capital and Don Harris (who is also a member of Shiloh) will add more than 30 units by the end of the year.

The recently announced, 77-unit Big Emma project by Groundwork, which will permanently earmark 30 apartments for families earning below the median income, is slated for opening late 2024 or early 2025.

Blue Crane projects Via Emma and Spring Street Condos also are planned for 2025 and will add 151 residences.

A yet-to-be-named project led by Shiloh Capital that will occupy the 3-acre parking lot behind the First Security Bank building is still in the design phase but will likely add 50 units, along with parking and retail.

What they're saying: "Based on the overall demand for rental housing in Northwest Arkansas — based on the relative value that we're bringing with our rents and what is going on with downtown Springdale — we're not concerned at all about filling them up," Ken Hall, partner in Shiloh Capital, told us.

What we're watching: As tipping points tend to go, more housing projects, retail and food are likely in store for downtown Springdale.