All 80 acres of Mt. Hebron Park on the west side of Rogers are finished — and the city is celebrating Friday with a grand opening.

Why it matters: This is the first full-scale park on the west side, where the city has seen substantial residential growth over the past several years.

With facilities for multiple sports, Mt. Hebron visitors can enjoy different activities all in one place, Quinton Harris, director of Parks and Recreation for Rogers, told Axios.

Details … The park is at Mt. Hebron and Garrett roads and is home to:

Eight pickleball courts

Four tennis courts

Two soccer fields

One baseball field

Two dog parks — one for little dogs and the other for big ones

Walking trails

A pond

An assembly hall (capacity 100) the public can rent

A playground

A splash pad

Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The intrigue: The park has Arkansas' largest inclusive playground in the state at 25,000 square feet. It's designed for people of all abilities, and it has wheelchair-accessible equipment, plus surfacing and quiet pods for children with autism, assistant director Andrea VonBrinton told Axios.

Background: Voters approved the project as part of the nearly $300 million bond issue in 2018.