60 mins ago - Things to Do

Mt. Hebron Park is now open in Rogers

Alex Golden

Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

All 80 acres of Mt. Hebron Park on the west side of Rogers are finished — and the city is celebrating Friday with a grand opening.

Why it matters: This is the first full-scale park on the west side, where the city has seen substantial residential growth over the past several years.

  • With facilities for multiple sports, Mt. Hebron visitors can enjoy different activities all in one place, Quinton Harris, director of Parks and Recreation for Rogers, told Axios.

Details … The park is at Mt. Hebron and Garrett roads and is home to:

  • Eight pickleball courts
  • Four tennis courts
  • Two soccer fields
  • One baseball field
  • Two dog parks — one for little dogs and the other for big ones
  • Walking trails
  • A pond
  • An assembly hall (capacity 100) the public can rent
  • A playground
  • A splash pad
Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The intrigue: The park has Arkansas' largest inclusive playground in the state at 25,000 square feet. It's designed for people of all abilities, and it has wheelchair-accessible equipment, plus surfacing and quiet pods for children with autism, assistant director Andrea VonBrinton told Axios.

Background: Voters approved the project as part of the nearly $300 million bond issue in 2018.

  • The project ended up costing about $25 million, VonBrinton said.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more