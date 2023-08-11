Mt. Hebron Park is now open in Rogers
All 80 acres of Mt. Hebron Park on the west side of Rogers are finished — and the city is celebrating Friday with a grand opening.
Why it matters: This is the first full-scale park on the west side, where the city has seen substantial residential growth over the past several years.
- With facilities for multiple sports, Mt. Hebron visitors can enjoy different activities all in one place, Quinton Harris, director of Parks and Recreation for Rogers, told Axios.
Details … The park is at Mt. Hebron and Garrett roads and is home to:
- Eight pickleball courts
- Four tennis courts
- Two soccer fields
- One baseball field
- Two dog parks — one for little dogs and the other for big ones
- Walking trails
- A pond
- An assembly hall (capacity 100) the public can rent
- A playground
- A splash pad
The intrigue: The park has Arkansas' largest inclusive playground in the state at 25,000 square feet. It's designed for people of all abilities, and it has wheelchair-accessible equipment, plus surfacing and quiet pods for children with autism, assistant director Andrea VonBrinton told Axios.
Background: Voters approved the project as part of the nearly $300 million bond issue in 2018.
- The project ended up costing about $25 million, VonBrinton said.
