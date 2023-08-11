1 hour ago - Things to Do
What to do in Northwest Arkansas this weekend
It's the last weekend before school starts, so there's still time to squeeze fun out of this summer:
⚾ Here, batter, batter, batter — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals continue a six-game homestand Friday with the Wichita Wind that started Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.
- Friday, 7pm, plus fireworks. Tickets from $10.
- Saturday, 6pm, Bobby Witt, Jr., bobblehead given to first 1,500 fans. Tickets from $9.
- Family Sunday, 2pm with discounted hot dogs. Tickets from $8.
🍺 Drink & shop — Local small-business vendors will gather at Rendezvous Junction Brewing Co. in Rogers for Brews, Bash & Bazaar.
- Saturday, noon-5pm. Event info.
🛍️ Bargains Galore on 64 — 160 miles of yard sales running from Fort Smith to Beebe along U.S. 64.
- The series continues today and Saturday.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.