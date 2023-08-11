1 hour ago - Things to Do

What to do in Northwest Arkansas this weekend

Worth Sparkman
It's the last weekend before school starts, so there's still time to squeeze fun out of this summer:

Here, batter, batter, batter — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals continue a six-game homestand Friday with the Wichita Wind that started Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

  • Friday, 7pm, plus fireworks. Tickets from $10.
  • Saturday, 6pm, Bobby Witt, Jr., bobblehead given to first 1,500 fans. Tickets from $9.
  • Family Sunday, 2pm with discounted hot dogs. Tickets from $8.

🍺 Drink & shop — Local small-business vendors will gather at Rendezvous Junction Brewing Co. in Rogers for Brews, Bash & Bazaar.

🛍️ Bargains Galore on 64 — 160 miles of yard sales running from Fort Smith to Beebe along U.S. 64.

  • The series continues today and Saturday.
