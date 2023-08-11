Gas prices ticking up in Northwest Arkansas area

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

A gallon of gas cost $3.51 on average across Northwest Arkansas as of Aug. 1, per the app GasBuddy.

That's compared to the nationwide average of $3.76 and is up 3.3% from August 2022.

The big picture: Nationwide, average gas prices are up a bit from winter months — as expected, based on historical patterns — but lower than last year's highs of nearly $5.

Yes, but: Gas prices ticked up in recent weeks due to excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, home to many of the country's oil refineries.

Why it matters: America is a nation of car travelers, with the average person driving nearly 13,500 miles per year.So higher gas prices take a bigger toll on our wallets — and contribute to overall inflation.

Zoom in: Compared to a year ago, gas prices have come down most significantly in Idaho (-14.4%), Nevada (-12.1%) and Massachusetts (-11.0%).

They've gone up most significantly in Iowa (+6.1%), Florida (+5.7%) and Georgia (+5.7%).

What's next: All eyes are on hurricane season, as severe storms can further disrupt refineries — thus reducing supply and raising prices.

Saudi Arabia's continued oil production cut also stands to increase energy prices.

The bottom line: "The pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement this week.