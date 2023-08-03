Walmart tops Fortune 500 list

Share on email (opens in new window)

Bentonville-based Walmart was named the largest corporation by revenue on the Fortune Global 500 list for the 11th straight year.

By the numbers: The company saw $611.3 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year.