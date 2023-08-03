2 hours ago - Business
Walmart tops Fortune 500 list
Bentonville-based Walmart was named the largest corporation by revenue on the Fortune Global 500 list for the 11th straight year.
By the numbers: The company saw $611.3 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year.
- "The big-box retailer and growing e-commerce giant saw revenues rise 6.7% year over year, an increase of $38.5 billion," according to Fortune.
More NW Arkansas stories
