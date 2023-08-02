How to spend a day in Siloam Springs
Bring the kids
🤽 During the summer months, splash around at the Family Aquatic Center.
🍕 Share some pizza and cheesy pesto breadsticks at Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria.
📚 Explore events or just peruse the shelves at the public library.
🍦 Treat yourself and the kiddos to a scoop of cookie dough or strawberries and cream at Pure Joy Ice Cream.
Kick back and relax
☕️ Start the day with a cup of coffee and breakfast pastry or sandwich at Pour Jons or The Café on Broadway.
🌽 Browse and buy local at the farmers market from May through October.
🎥 Catch a matinee at Center Cinemas.
🍷 Sample various Arkansas beers and wines at Creekside Taproom.
🥪 End the evening with a burger or sandwich like the blackberry bacon grilled cheese at The Park House Kitchen and Bar.
