How to spend a day in Siloam Springs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Our "how to spend a day" series takes a look at how to have the best time in various parts of Northwest Arkansas.

Bring the kids

🤽 During the summer months, splash around at the Family Aquatic Center.

🍕 Share some pizza and cheesy pesto breadsticks at Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria.

📚 Explore events or just peruse the shelves at the public library.

🍦 Treat yourself and the kiddos to a scoop of cookie dough or strawberries and cream at Pure Joy Ice Cream.

Kick back and relax

☕️ Start the day with a cup of coffee and breakfast pastry or sandwich at Pour Jons or The Café on Broadway.

🌽 Browse and buy local at the farmers market from May through October.

🎥 Catch a matinee at Center Cinemas.

🍷 Sample various Arkansas beers and wines at Creekside Taproom.

🥪 End the evening with a burger or sandwich like the blackberry bacon grilled cheese at The Park House Kitchen and Bar.

What's next: We'll be back tomorrow with more ideas.