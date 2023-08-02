1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to spend a day in Siloam Springs

Alex Golden

Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Our "how to spend a day" series takes a look at how to have the best time in various parts of Northwest Arkansas.

Bring the kids

🤽 During the summer months, splash around at the Family Aquatic Center.

🍕 Share some pizza and cheesy pesto breadsticks at Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria.

📚 Explore events or just peruse the shelves at the public library.

🍦 Treat yourself and the kiddos to a scoop of cookie dough or strawberries and cream at Pure Joy Ice Cream.

Kick back and relax

☕️ Start the day with a cup of coffee and breakfast pastry or sandwich at Pour Jons or The Café on Broadway.

🌽 Browse and buy local at the farmers market from May through October.

🎥 Catch a matinee at Center Cinemas.

🍷 Sample various Arkansas beers and wines at Creekside Taproom.

🥪 End the evening with a burger or sandwich like the blackberry bacon grilled cheese at The Park House Kitchen and Bar.

What's next: We'll be back tomorrow with more ideas.

