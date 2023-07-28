Axios NWA Does: Trying a smash room

Alex here. Welcome to a new series — Axios NWA Does — where I and/or my coauthor Worth Sparkman try out something novel and local and report back.

What's happening: Controlled chaos. I suited up in protective gear at NWA Smash Lab in Fayetteville and proceeded to spend 25 minutes breaking bottles, plates — even a printer — with baseball bats, golf clubs and sledge hammers.

How it works: You can go alone or with as many as seven of your unhinged friends for up to 45 minutes. You get a room to yourself and a bucket of stuff to smash — and go nuts.

Throw shot glasses at targets. Prop up a bottle and take a swing at it. Destroy a VHS tape that had it coming.

The verdict: It's so satisfying, although it felt a little wrong at first causing glass to shatter everywhere. You get over that real quick and there's a playlist that'll amp you up.

This strikes me as a special-occasion thing — an option to keep in mind for a birthday party. But hey, if you're just a bit "ragey" and need to smash something in a setting where that's totally encouraged, this is for you.

Details: Sessions start at $35 a person.

3-9pm Tuesday, 1-11pm Wednesday-Thursday and 1pm-midnight Friday-Sunday at 1882 N. Pluto Drive in Fayetteville.