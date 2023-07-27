Lana Del Rey is coming to Rogers

Lana Del Rey fans in NWA have no reason for summertime sadness. The alternative-pop star will perform at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The intrigue: Lana Del Rey had teased an Arkansas show earlier this week on Instagram, at first saying she'd be performing around Little Rock and then changing the post to clarify she'd be in Rogers.

The AMP show will be the singer-songwriter's first gig in Arkansas.

Details: Tickets go on sale to the public at 10am Friday. Prices are TBA.