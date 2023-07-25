31 mins ago - Politics
The Agenda: What to watch at city council this week
Here's a sneak peek at what your local governments are up to this Tuesday night.
Bentonville will vote on:
- Adding a school resource officer to Bentonville School District.
Rogers will vote on:
- Allotting $2.4 million to renovate Victory Theater downtown.
- Accepting a $503,572 community block grant from the U.S. Department of Urban Housing and Development.
Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville City Hall and 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.