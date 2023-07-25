31 mins ago - Politics

The Agenda: What to watch at city council this week

Alex Golden

Rogers City Hall. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Here's a sneak peek at what your local governments are up to this Tuesday night.

Bentonville will vote on:

  • Adding a school resource officer to Bentonville School District.

Rogers will vote on:

  • Allotting $2.4 million to renovate Victory Theater downtown.
  • Accepting a $503,572 community block grant from the U.S. Department of Urban Housing and Development.

Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville City Hall and 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall.

