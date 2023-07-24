Alex here. For those who want heat, I have a dish for you.

What's happening: I recently stopped at Spice Shuttle at 8th Street Market in Bentonville and did not heed the warning that the chicken biryani was spicy. Thankfully, it came with raita, a yogurt-based sauce. Dairy is the best antidote for a spice crisis.

The verdict: People who can handle the heat have nothing to fear. The classic Indian dish with rice, veggies and meat — bone-in chicken in this case — isn't so spicy that you can't enjoy the flavor. The chicken is really well seasoned and the portion is definitely a full-size meal, but not overkill.

Don't forget the naan!

Zoom out: Spice Shuttle's menu also includes curry options and a tikki burger served with sweet-potato fries.

When and where: 11am-2pm and 5-8pm Monday-Saturday at 801 SE 8th St. in Bentonville.