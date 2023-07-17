Monday Munchies: Rogers BBQ shed

Share on email (opens in new window)

Worth here. In my opinion, barbecue is probably one of the hardest foods to "get right."

I also believe it's one of the most critical to do right.

The setup: I was delighted by the smoky smell when I parked near TxAR House in downtown Rogers. There was potential.

Food is ordered and served out of a refurbed container at the back of a lot that used to serve some industrial purpose.

Dining is outside, or inside a tall, metal building with large open garage doors. The substantial bar is located here.

The menu: Offerings weren't much of a surprise — brisket, pork, turkey, chicken, sausage.

Two items of note were tamales and smoked cornbread.

Tamales, which the staff recommended, are served only on Thursdays, which this day was not.

The food: I opted for a half-rack of ribs ($15) and a side of smoked cornbread ($3).

I was excited when I saw the plate but disappointed as I gnawed on the ribs.

The meat was tough, did not fall off the bone and likely had been cooked, refrigerated and reheated since spots were still cool. This is not "done right" in my book.

The cornbread, served with sweetened butter, was delightful. Some might prefer it as a dessert.

Of note: The problem with an open-air restaurant in the summer is that it invites flies, which I hate. On this day, they were thick and I spent as much time shooing as eating.

The bottom line: I'll go back and give the tamales a try.

Yes, but: I suspect this place shines as a down-to-earth bar where, after a few rounds, nuanced barbecue and flies don't matter as much.