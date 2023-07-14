2 hours ago - Things to Do

How to spend this weekend in Northwest Arkansas

Worth Sparkman
Animated illustration of calendar pages with neutral emojis on them being torn off, until you get to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which have smiling, sunglasses-wearing emojis on them with neon yellow waving lines.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

If you're brave enough to face the heat, we've got some cool ideas:

Honor Fest — A continuation of Bentonville's weeklong event celebrating veterans, current military, military families and first responders.

  • Today, 3-7pm, family fun with bounce houses, food trucks, fishing and touch-a-truck at Osage Park. Free.
  • Saturday, 8am-4pm, take a mountain bike ride led by Dirt Therapy — 8-11am at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve; 1-4pm at Slaughter Pen Bike Trails. Event is free but bring your own bike and helmet.
  • Saturday, 10am-3pm, family fun time continues at Osage Park.
  • Sunday, 6-10am, 21-mile salute walk in remembrance of those who've fallen on the battlefield. Free but registration required.

Firefly Fling Festival — Food trucks, face painting, nature and whimsy at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

Brothers Osborne — Country music from these Grammy winners at The Momentary in Bentonville.

Saturday, 8pm. Tickets from $25.

