How to spend this weekend in Northwest Arkansas

If you're brave enough to face the heat, we've got some cool ideas:

Honor Fest — A continuation of Bentonville's weeklong event celebrating veterans, current military, military families and first responders.

Today, 3-7pm, family fun with bounce houses, food trucks, fishing and touch-a-truck at Osage Park. Free.

Saturday, 8am-4pm, take a mountain bike ride led by Dirt Therapy — 8-11am at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve; 1-4pm at Slaughter Pen Bike Trails. Event is free but bring your own bike and helmet.

Saturday, 10am-3pm, family fun time continues at Osage Park.

Sunday, 6-10am, 21-mile salute walk in remembrance of those who've fallen on the battlefield. Free but registration required.

Firefly Fling Festival — Food trucks, face painting, nature and whimsy at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

Brothers Osborne — Country music from these Grammy winners at The Momentary in Bentonville.

Saturday, 8pm. Tickets from $25.