The Shift: Smith brothers take alternative angle on bike industry

Squires Smith recognized a need for a portable bike stand for on-the-fly bike maintenance and repair.

But it was a fouled fix while a buddy held his bike in the air — blowing his shot at a criterium race in Denver — that spurred him to action.

"I'm extremely frustrated," Smith told me. Rather than take a rest day, "I'm like, 'All right, I'm building something that we can bring to all of our races.'"

Driving the news: Soon after, he launched AltAngle, which makes light and portable bike hangers so enthusiasts don't have to rely on large, cumbersome racks.

The big picture: The cycling industry in the U.S. was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, per the NPD group. Accessories like AltAngle made up more than $900 million of those sales.

How it works: There are variations of AltAngle's stands, but they essentially allow one to use an existing object — a fencepost or a door jamb — as a counterbalance to clamp onto while elevating a bike with another clamp.

The Hangar Connect weighs only 3 pounds and sells for $225.

The invention is easily packed in the trunk of a car for quickie repairs on excursions or a simple way for apartment dwellers to do simple maintenance.

Zoom out: Smith moved his family and business to NWA from Houston in September.

The decision was easy after he visited for the Rule of Three bike race, he said.

Smith is the company visionary and self-taught product design engineer.

His brother, Scott Smith, drives the company's finances and splits his time between NWA and Houston.

The Hangar Connect in action. Photo: Jared Hall, courtesy of AltAngle

The bottom line: The duo wouldn't share figures but said sales have been brisk. They've only recently been able to accumulate stock in their Rogers warehouse.

The two have self-funded the venture, but are open to talking with potential investors, they told Worth.

