The Agenda: Bentonville council to vote on art for downtown park

Here's a sneak peek at what your city governments plan to discuss tonight.

Bentonville will vote on:

The installation of four public art pieces in downtown's "quilt of parks."

Approval to apply for a $3.8 million federal grant to pay for 80% of the costs to Greenhouse Road between Bentonville and Centerton.

Fayetteville will vote on:

The adoption of a five-year capital improvement plan for the city, which has a total proposed cost of more than $262.24 million. Water and sewer services are the single most costly category for each year.

Go to the meetings: Bentonville's Community Development Building at 6pm or online; Fayetteville City Hall at 5:30pm or online.