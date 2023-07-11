1 hour ago - Politics

The Agenda: Bentonville council to vote on art for downtown park

Worth Sparkman

Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Here's a sneak peek at what your city governments plan to discuss tonight.

Bentonville will vote on:

  • The installation of four public art pieces in downtown's "quilt of parks."
  • Approval to apply for a $3.8 million federal grant to pay for 80% of the costs to Greenhouse Road between Bentonville and Centerton.

Fayetteville will vote on:

  • The adoption of a five-year capital improvement plan for the city, which has a total proposed cost of more than $262.24 million. Water and sewer services are the single most costly category for each year.

Go to the meetings: Bentonville's Community Development Building at 6pm or online; Fayetteville City Hall at 5:30pm or online.

