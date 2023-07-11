1 hour ago - Politics
The Agenda: Bentonville council to vote on art for downtown park
Here's a sneak peek at what your city governments plan to discuss tonight.
Bentonville will vote on:
- The installation of four public art pieces in downtown's "quilt of parks."
- Approval to apply for a $3.8 million federal grant to pay for 80% of the costs to Greenhouse Road between Bentonville and Centerton.
Fayetteville will vote on:
- The adoption of a five-year capital improvement plan for the city, which has a total proposed cost of more than $262.24 million. Water and sewer services are the single most costly category for each year.
Go to the meetings: Bentonville's Community Development Building at 6pm or online; Fayetteville City Hall at 5:30pm or online.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.