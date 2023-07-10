Where to grab seafood tacos with a side of beer in Bentonville

Alex here. Bentonville Brewing's food truck lineup just pulled me in with fish tacos.

What's happening: Señor Shreddy's is the straightforward Mexican food truck we all want outside a brewery, offering a full menu of tacos, burritos and quesadillas. The menu even offers loaded fries with queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.

What to order: I opted for a shrimp taco and a fried cod taco. At first, I thought $3.50 per taco was a little pricey but changed my mind once I saw they were pretty loaded with protein, toppings and sauce. These were hot and fresh, with just the right amount of crunchy cabbage.

Also, praise to any taco establishment that lets you order a la carte so you can sample and have as few or as many as your heart (or tummy) desires.

When and where: 11am-9pm Tuesday-Saturday and 11am-8pm Sunday at 901 SW 14th St. in Bentonville.