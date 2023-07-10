Where to grab seafood tacos with a side of beer in Bentonville
Alex here. Bentonville Brewing's food truck lineup just pulled me in with fish tacos.
What's happening: Señor Shreddy's is the straightforward Mexican food truck we all want outside a brewery, offering a full menu of tacos, burritos and quesadillas. The menu even offers loaded fries with queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.
What to order: I opted for a shrimp taco and a fried cod taco. At first, I thought $3.50 per taco was a little pricey but changed my mind once I saw they were pretty loaded with protein, toppings and sauce. These were hot and fresh, with just the right amount of crunchy cabbage.
- Also, praise to any taco establishment that lets you order a la carte so you can sample and have as few or as many as your heart (or tummy) desires.
When and where: 11am-9pm Tuesday-Saturday and 11am-8pm Sunday at 901 SW 14th St. in Bentonville.
