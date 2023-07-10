54 mins ago - Real Estate

Northwest Arkansas' new-home permits more than double national average

Alex Fitzpatrick
Data: U.S. Census; Note: Unadjusted estimate of privately owned units of any size; Chart: Axios Visuals
Nearly 109 building permits for new homes per capita were issued in the Northwest Arkansas metro area in May 2023, up from 76.2 in May 2020 — the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Of the 586 total permits during May, 534 were issued for single-family homes, six for buildings with 2-4 units, and 46 for those with five or more units.
  • That's per a new analysis of Census Bureau data.

The big picture: Nationwide, 42.3 new homebuilding permits per capita were issued in May 2023, up from 32.9 in May 2020.

Why it matters: A post-pandemic nationwide housing shortage is keeping prices high.

  • Recent estimates from Freddie Mac indicate the U.S. is short about 3.8 million units of housing, either for rent or purchase, Axios' Emily Peck reports.
  • A bump in new-home construction, however, could bring prices down — it's basic supply and demand.

By the numbers: In May 2023, 139,600 total permits were issued across the U.S.; many of those — 88,900 — were for single-family homes.

  • Nearly 46,000 were issued for buildings with five or more units, and nearly 5,000 for those with two to four units.

State of play: While many newly built homes have been targeted at (and priced for) relatively wealthy buyers, homebuilders are starting to focus on more affordable projects for first-time homebuyers, per Axios' Matt Phillips.

What they're saying: "It's a renewed focus, given the lack of inventory," Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, told Matt.

  • "First-time buyers are going to play a key role in the order expansion for homebuilders going forward."

Yes, but: "There's little sign of a Levittown-style surge of modest-home construction to magically solve the inventory problem anytime soon," Matt writes.

