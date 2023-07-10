Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals

Maybe it's drowning sorrows about economic uncertainty, perhaps it's celebrating the state's all-time low unemployment, or maybe everyone's hitting the lake. Whatever the reason, Arkansans bought a lot more alcohol this spring.

Tax collections on booze leaped by 50% — from $6 million at the end of April to $9 million at the end of June, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

Driving the news: The agency released the numbers last week, showing that the state closed fiscal 2023 with a surplus of more than $1.16 billion.

The impact: The money is used to pay for government, infrastructure, education, public assistance, corrections, Medicaid and transportation.

By the numbers: June collections for alcohol and tobacco sales added up to $9 million and $17.9 million, respectively.