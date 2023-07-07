Share on email (opens in new window)

Got the post-fireworks blues? There's still lots to do in NWA:

🎶 Railyard Live — Eclectic music outside in downtown Rogers.

Cole Birmingham Band tonight at 8. General admission is free; table reservations (up to four people) are $30.

The Phenomenal Whitney Houston Tribute, Saturday at 8pm. General admission is free; table reservations are $30.

🖼️ Shiloh Museum of Ozark History — Create your own photo collage at a workshop with artist Kim Ly.

Saturday 2-4pm. Reserve a spot for $10.

🎤 Bonnie Montgomery and Jude Brothers — Folk, country and aria-style music in the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges' North Forest in Bentonville.

Saturday at 7pm. Get tickets for $20.