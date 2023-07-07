2 hours ago - Music

What to do in Northwest Arkansas this weekend

Worth Sparkman
Got the post-fireworks blues? There's still lots to do in NWA:

🎶 Railyard Live — Eclectic music outside in downtown Rogers.

  • Cole Birmingham Band tonight at 8. General admission is free; table reservations (up to four people) are $30.
  • The Phenomenal Whitney Houston Tribute, Saturday at 8pm. General admission is free; table reservations are $30.

🖼️ Shiloh Museum of Ozark HistoryCreate your own photo collage at a workshop with artist Kim Ly.

🎤 Bonnie Montgomery and Jude Brothers — Folk, country and aria-style music in the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges' North Forest in Bentonville.

Saturday at 7pm. Get tickets for $20.

