What to do in Northwest Arkansas this weekend
Got the post-fireworks blues? There's still lots to do in NWA:
🎶 Railyard Live — Eclectic music outside in downtown Rogers.
- Cole Birmingham Band tonight at 8. General admission is free; table reservations (up to four people) are $30.
- The Phenomenal Whitney Houston Tribute, Saturday at 8pm. General admission is free; table reservations are $30.
🖼️ Shiloh Museum of Ozark History — Create your own photo collage at a workshop with artist Kim Ly.
- Saturday 2-4pm. Reserve a spot for $10.
🎤 Bonnie Montgomery and Jude Brothers — Folk, country and aria-style music in the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges' North Forest in Bentonville.
Saturday at 7pm. Get tickets for $20.
