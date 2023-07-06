22 mins ago - Business

The Agenda: Safety first in Fayetteville

Worth Sparkman
Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The Fayetteville City Council meets Thursday and will vote on:

1. The adoption of the Safe Streets for All Comprehensive Safety Action Plan and a Vision Zero resolution to reduce and eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes in the city's transportation system.

  • The council needs to adopt the Vision Zero plan, which is spearheaded by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, to apply for federal funding.

2. Approval of the citywide Heritage & Historic Preservation Plan which includes five goals:

  • Strengthen the preservation program through adjustments to its administration.
  • Encourage development that prioritizes historic preservation.
  • Identify and protect historic properties for future generations.
  • Provide learning opportunities for the community about historic preservation.
  • Promote diversity, equity and inclusion, and protect cultural heritage.

