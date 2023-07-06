22 mins ago - Business
The Agenda: Safety first in Fayetteville
The Fayetteville City Council meets Thursday and will vote on:
1. The adoption of the Safe Streets for All Comprehensive Safety Action Plan and a Vision Zero resolution to reduce and eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes in the city's transportation system.
- The council needs to adopt the Vision Zero plan, which is spearheaded by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, to apply for federal funding.
2. Approval of the citywide Heritage & Historic Preservation Plan which includes five goals:
- Strengthen the preservation program through adjustments to its administration.
- Encourage development that prioritizes historic preservation.
- Identify and protect historic properties for future generations.
- Provide learning opportunities for the community about historic preservation.
- Promote diversity, equity and inclusion, and protect cultural heritage.
Go to the meeting or watch online.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.