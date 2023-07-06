The Agenda: Safety first in Fayetteville

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The Fayetteville City Council meets Thursday and will vote on:

1. The adoption of the Safe Streets for All Comprehensive Safety Action Plan and a Vision Zero resolution to reduce and eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes in the city's transportation system.

The council needs to adopt the Vision Zero plan, which is spearheaded by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, to apply for federal funding.

2. Approval of the citywide Heritage & Historic Preservation Plan which includes five goals:

Strengthen the preservation program through adjustments to its administration.

Encourage development that prioritizes historic preservation.

Identify and protect historic properties for future generations.

Provide learning opportunities for the community about historic preservation.

Promote diversity, equity and inclusion, and protect cultural heritage.

Go to the meeting or watch online.