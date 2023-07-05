20 mins ago - Food and Drink
Your next downtown Bentonville cocktail
Alex here. Seeing lavender honey on a menu will make me do a double take.
What's happening: The Phae's Forest at Lady Slipper in downtown Bentonville is a concoction of gin, lavender honey, lemon, liqueur verte and tonic.
- I'm not sure when this cocktail made its way onto the menu, but it definitely wasn't there several months ago when I tried this place for the first time.
The verdict: The Phae's Forest is great for those who want something crisp with a little citrus but not fruity. It's a nice cocktail easy to sip on alone or with dinner.
Pro tip: Don't sleep on any of Lady Slipper's cocktails.
When and where: 4-11pm Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; 4pm to midnight Friday and Saturday; 138 SW 2nd St. in Bentonville.
