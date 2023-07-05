Share on email (opens in new window)

Alex here. Seeing lavender honey on a menu will make me do a double take.

What's happening: The Phae's Forest at Lady Slipper in downtown Bentonville is a concoction of gin, lavender honey, lemon, liqueur verte and tonic.

I'm not sure when this cocktail made its way onto the menu, but it definitely wasn't there several months ago when I tried this place for the first time.

The verdict: The Phae's Forest is great for those who want something crisp with a little citrus but not fruity. It's a nice cocktail easy to sip on alone or with dinner.

Pro tip: Don't sleep on any of Lady Slipper's cocktails.

When and where: 4-11pm Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; 4pm to midnight Friday and Saturday; 138 SW 2nd St. in Bentonville.