Your next downtown Bentonville cocktail

Alex Golden

Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Alex here. Seeing lavender honey on a menu will make me do a double take.

What's happening: The Phae's Forest at Lady Slipper in downtown Bentonville is a concoction of gin, lavender honey, lemon, liqueur verte and tonic.

  • I'm not sure when this cocktail made its way onto the menu, but it definitely wasn't there several months ago when I tried this place for the first time.

The verdict: The Phae's Forest is great for those who want something crisp with a little citrus but not fruity. It's a nice cocktail easy to sip on alone or with dinner.

Pro tip: Don't sleep on any of Lady Slipper's cocktails.

When and where: 4-11pm Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; 4pm to midnight Friday and Saturday; 138 SW 2nd St. in Bentonville.

