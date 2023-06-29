5 places to see fireworks in NWA

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Independence Day is Tuesday. Here's where you can watch the sky light up with fireworks:

The city of Bella Vista will host a fireworks show after dark on Monday at the park below Loch Lomond Dam on Glasgow Road.

Gentry Freedom Fest will begin at noon and feature live music, a car show and activities for kids. Fireworks will start at dusk.

Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. Gates open 7pm. Fireworks start at 9:15pm. Tickets are $3-$25.

Evening at Orchards Park on Tuesday in Bentonville. Food trucks and live music start at 7pm; firewords at 9:30pm. Free.

Baseball fans will get a fireworks show following the Northwest Arkansas Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers game at 7:05pm Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Tickets are $9-$15.

When you can shoot fireworks at home

Be sure to check your local rules surrounding shooting fireworks on private property. Keep in mind that bottle rockets or aerial fireworks attached to a stick are generally not allowed.

Here's when you can celebrate with fireworks at home: