NWA and Tulsa trade artists in new exchange program
An NWA arts nonprofit and a Tulsa organization have collaborated to create their first exchange program.
What's happening: Springdale-based Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) and Tulsa Artist Fellowship have launched Plains Exchange.
- The two-week residency program provides artists studio space in the respective cities and lets them meet peers and explore the communities.
The big picture: Participating artists can network across the two regions. People from Tulsa regularly visit NWA and vice versa, and it's a relatively easy drive. Both areas have growing art communities, Brittany Johnson, spokesperson for CACHE, told Axios.
- "Part of the creative process is helping people with exposure," she said.
Zoom in: Tulsa-based Antonio Andrews is in NWA and using The Medium, a visual and performing arts space in downtown Springdale, according to CACHE.
- The Tulsa Artist Fellowship is hosting Fayetteville-based photographer and educator Aaron Turner.
What's next: How often the exchange will take place or how many participants it will take is TBD. The two organizations are monitoring the first one, which ends July 8.
