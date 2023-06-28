29 mins ago - News

NWA and Tulsa trade artists in new exchange program

Alex Golden
Illustration of a conference table in the shape of a paint palette, surrounded by chairs.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

An NWA arts nonprofit and a Tulsa organization have collaborated to create their first exchange program.

What's happening: Springdale-based Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) and Tulsa Artist Fellowship have launched Plains Exchange.

  • The two-week residency program provides artists studio space in the respective cities and lets them meet peers and explore the communities.

The big picture: Participating artists can network across the two regions. People from Tulsa regularly visit NWA and vice versa, and it's a relatively easy drive. Both areas have growing art communities, Brittany Johnson, spokesperson for CACHE, told Axios.

  • "Part of the creative process is helping people with exposure," she said.

Zoom in: Tulsa-based Antonio Andrews is in NWA and using The Medium, a visual and performing arts space in downtown Springdale, according to CACHE.

  • The Tulsa Artist Fellowship is hosting Fayetteville-based photographer and educator Aaron Turner.

What's next: How often the exchange will take place or how many participants it will take is TBD. The two organizations are monitoring the first one, which ends July 8.

