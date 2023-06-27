Share on email (opens in new window)

May was National Bike Month, when the League of American Bicyclists encouraged all to make short trips without a car.

What happened: There's an annual National Bike Challenge, wherein riders can tap into their competitive edge as single cyclists or as part of a group.

Driving the news: Challenge organizers finally parsed the data so we can see which organizations and individuals performed best during May.

By the numbers: Michael Gerwig, a member of the Boston Mountain Cyclists/Walmart Cycling Team, tops all NWA individuals, completing 1,532 miles in only 29 trips during May (average 53 miles for each ride).

Kristen Beasley of "the transexual menace" group completed the most trips in May — 64 — but rode just under 200 miles, an average of three miles per trip.

Women of OZ NWA took the top spot for most commute days — 51.

The BMC/Walmart Cycling Team had the most total rides at 1,870, as well as most miles (48,268) and collective days (57) ridden.

Springdale Bike Club had the most riders (82) and the most commute miles (1,332).

What's next: League of American Bicyclists holds a similar friendly competition for Cycle September. Registration is open for individuals and teams.