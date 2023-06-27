2 hours ago - News

Top Northwest Arkansas Bike Month performers

Worth Sparkman
A cyclist rides by a sign that reads: Bicycle Friendly Community.

A sign noting Fayetteville as a gold-level bike community. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

May was National Bike Month, when the League of American Bicyclists encouraged all to make short trips without a car.

What happened: There's an annual National Bike Challenge, wherein riders can tap into their competitive edge as single cyclists or as part of a group.

Driving the news: Challenge organizers finally parsed the data so we can see which organizations and individuals performed best during May.

By the numbers: Michael Gerwig, a member of the Boston Mountain Cyclists/Walmart Cycling Team, tops all NWA individuals, completing 1,532 miles in only 29 trips during May (average 53 miles for each ride).

  • Kristen Beasley of "the transexual menace" group completed the most trips in May — 64 — but rode just under 200 miles, an average of three miles per trip.
  • Women of OZ NWA took the top spot for most commute days — 51.
  • The BMC/Walmart Cycling Team had the most total rides at 1,870, as well as most miles (48,268) and collective days (57) ridden.
  • Springdale Bike Club had the most riders (82) and the most commute miles (1,332).

What's next: League of American Bicyclists holds a similar friendly competition for Cycle September. Registration is open for individuals and teams.

