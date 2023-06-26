Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of "mosquito days" — those with the hot and humid weather the flying insects crave — has trended upward in Northwest Arkansas over the past several decades, per a new analysis, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Between the lines: The study, from nonprofit climate science research organization Climate Central, defines a "mosquito day" as one with average relative humidity of 42% or higher, plus daily temperatures of 50°–95° F.

Why it matters: Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance — they're a public health threat, carrying diseases such as malaria, West Nile and Zika.

By the numbers: NWA had 137 mosquito days in 2022, compared to 165 in 1979. However, the overall trend shows a slight uptick in average mosquito days per year.

The big picture: 71% of the 242 locations Climate Central analyzed saw an increase in mosquito days between 1979 and 2022 of about 16 days on average.

Yes, but: Some locations — particularly in the South — are actually getting too hot for mosquitoes, the analysis notes.

They don't thrive in temperatures above 95°F — an increasingly common reading in Southern summers.

Of note: Other factors, such as rainfall and drought, can also influence mosquito activity.

They breed in pools of standing water, common after major storms.

What's next: Experimental efforts to control mosquito populations by releasing genetically modified versions of the insects into the wild are underway in Florida and elsewhere.

Those projects, however, are controversial among some locals and skeptics who view them as tampering with the natural ecosystem.

The bottom line: Mosquitoes — and the diseases they sometimes carry — are shaping up as one more climate change-induced problem for many local officials to worry about.