What we're sipping: A serene spot for tea in Bella Vista

Springdale-based Trailside Coffee Company recently expanded north into Bella Vista inside Phat Tire Bike Shop. Your resident coffee lover was on it.

The scene: You can easily grab a coffee, tea or smoothie while you ponder your next bike purchase or sit outside and take in the tranquility. Bella Vista is not saturated with cafes, so this is a welcome addition.

The shop also sells breakfast burritos and other staples like bagels and pastries.

What to order: In a turn of events, I ordered tea because I was so intrigued by the turmeric honey chai. This is not a mild flavor, so you'll want to take your time sipping. The honey gives it some sweetness without being overly sugary. Delicious.

Get it hot or iced.

When and where: 7am-2pm Monday-Saturday and 9am-2pm Sunday at 10 Riordan Road in Bella Vista.