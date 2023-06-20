The Agenda: Fayetteville's flight fancy
The Fayetteville City Council meets Tuesday night.
Items to be voted on include:
1. Approval for the aviation division to apply for a Federal Aviation Administration grant valued at $475,738 to cover 90% of the costs of wildlife fencing for Drake Field, and for the city to pay $15,000 to the engineering firm Garver for related environmental services.
- Total project costs are estimated to be $545,956, of which Fayetteville would pay $17,359 and the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics would pay $52,859.
2. Acceptance of a $374,729 grant from the FAA to develop an upgraded airport master plan to guide decision making for future development at Drake Field.
- The grant will cover 90% of the cost of the study, to be performed by Garver.
3. A consideration to develop a process and solicit requests for proposals to address the housing of residents experiencing homelessness using American Rescue Plan Act money.
- The city has about $1.63 million in ARPA funds remaining.
