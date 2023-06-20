Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Fayetteville City Hall. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The Fayetteville City Council meets Tuesday night.

Items to be voted on include:

1. Approval for the aviation division to apply for a Federal Aviation Administration grant valued at $475,738 to cover 90% of the costs of wildlife fencing for Drake Field, and for the city to pay $15,000 to the engineering firm Garver for related environmental services.

Total project costs are estimated to be $545,956, of which Fayetteville would pay $17,359 and the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics would pay $52,859.

2. Acceptance of a $374,729 grant from the FAA to develop an upgraded airport master plan to guide decision making for future development at Drake Field.

The grant will cover 90% of the cost of the study, to be performed by Garver.

3. A consideration to develop a process and solicit requests for proposals to address the housing of residents experiencing homelessness using American Rescue Plan Act money.