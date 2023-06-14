3 family-friendly Father's Day activities in Northwest Arkansas

Sunday is Father's Day.

Here are a few ideas if you're still looking for ways to celebrate the fathers or father figures in your life:

🪓 Throw axes for free — Dads get free access to Ozark Axe House in Rogers this weekend with the promo code DADDAY. Keep an eye out for giveaways, too.

🎨 Have the kiddos make crafts — Art Ventures in Fayetteville will provide free art supplies for people of all ages to make dad a special piece of artwork. Drop in today through Sunday.

⚾️ Take him out to the ball game — The first 500 dads to attend the Northwest Arkansas Naturals game on Sunday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale will receive a "most valuable dad" T-shirt. Buy tickets from $8-$14, and don’t forget to get Dad a hot dog for $1.