Bentonville Film Festival highlights sorrowful statistic
Danyelle Musselman, married to Arkansas Razorbacks basketball head coach Eric Musselman, had a stroke in 2009 when she was pregnant.
- It took three doctors and a specialist to diagnose the event.
What's happening: Mussleman shared her experience — and her gratitude for having resources many women don't — at the opening event of the ninth annual Bentonville Film Festival (BFF) Tuesday.
- The first film shown to the invite-only group was "Giving Birth in America: Arkansas," a 20-minute documentary about the state's maternal mortality rate.
Why it matters: Arkansas' maternal mortality rate, the number of deaths per 100,000 people, was the worst in the U.S. in 2020.
- The movie highlights the struggles of pregnancy and postpartum of several women in rural Arkansas.
- The state had 40.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to 20.4 nationwide, between 2018 and 2020, the most recent data available.
Threat level: Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, women in the U.S. were already more likely to die during or after pregnancy than anywhere else in the developed world.
- Public health experts predict things will worsen as health providers weigh legal exposure against clinical decisions.
What to watch: The BFF Foundation, which works to elevate female, non-binary, LGBTQIA+, and other marginalized voices in entertainment and media, is hosting the film festival through Sunday.
