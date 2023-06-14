Bentonville Film Festival highlights sorrowful statistic

Danyelle Musselman, married to Arkansas Razorbacks basketball head coach Eric Musselman, had a stroke in 2009 when she was pregnant.

It took three doctors and a specialist to diagnose the event.

What's happening: Mussleman shared her experience — and her gratitude for having resources many women don't — at the opening event of the ninth annual Bentonville Film Festival (BFF) Tuesday.

The first film shown to the invite-only group was "Giving Birth in America: Arkansas," a 20-minute documentary about the state's maternal mortality rate.

Why it matters: Arkansas' maternal mortality rate, the number of deaths per 100,000 people, was the worst in the U.S. in 2020.

The movie highlights the struggles of pregnancy and postpartum of several women in rural Arkansas.

The state had 40.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to 20.4 nationwide, between 2018 and 2020, the most recent data available.

Threat level: Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, women in the U.S. were already more likely to die during or after pregnancy than anywhere else in the developed world.

Public health experts predict things will worsen as health providers weigh legal exposure against clinical decisions.

What to watch: The BFF Foundation, which works to elevate female, non-binary, LGBTQIA+, and other marginalized voices in entertainment and media, is hosting the film festival through Sunday.