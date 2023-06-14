Arkansas ranks in bottom 10 for kids' well-being

For the second year in a row, Arkansas ranked 43rd among the 50 states for child well-being in an annual report published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

How it works: The report ranks children's quality of life in four categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. Each category has four subcategories. Health takes into account the child and teen death rate, for example.

Details: Arkansas ranks 40th in economic well-being, with 22% of children living in poverty and 30% with parents who lack secure employment.

Arkansas ranks 37th for education, with 81% of eighth-graders not proficient in math.

The Natural State is 42nd in child health, with 37% of people ages 10-17 overweight or obese, compared to 33% nationally.

The state's lowest ranking is 46th in the family and community category. About 38% of kids in Arkansas live in single-parent homes compared to 34% nationally.

Zoom in: Although Arkansas' teen birth rate is about half what is was a decade ago, it's still nearly double the national average, with 27 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19, Laura Kellams, Northwest Arkansas director for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, pointed out last week by phone.

States that perform best in this category require comprehensive sex education in schools, she said. Arkansas does not require sex education in schools.

Yes, but: Arkansas fares better than the national average in a couple categories.