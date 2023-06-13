16 mins ago - Politics
What to expect at Bentonville and Rogers' city council meetings
Here's a heads up on what your city governments will discuss tonight:
Bentonville will vote on:
- A $6.5 million contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors for the construction of Northwest 9th and D Streets. The project includes re-construction of concrete and asphalt driveways; existing roadway, curb and gutter; sidewalks; water lines; sanitary sewer and manholes; water meters; and fire hydrants.
Rogers will vote on:
- Increasing starting pay for police officers from $44,882 to $55,444.
- Purchasing 4.45 acres just west of the Rogers Executive Airport from the Thomas Humphreys Judy Humphreys Trust for $233,600.
- Spending $300,000 on "extensive repairs" at the swimming pool at Rogers Aquatic Center.
Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville City Hall and 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall.
