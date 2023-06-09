Three nights of fashion shows in full swing in Bentonville

Share on email (opens in new window)

Scenes from the first night of Fashion Week on Thursday. Photos: Alex Golden/Axios

Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week is in the midst of showing off the work of roughly 94 designers and seamstresses, as models make an art exhibition their runway at The Momentary.

The intrigue: Some designers are students taking part in Springdale-based nonprofit Interform's educational programs.

Some had never sewn any piece of fabric, let alone a garment, before working with Interform, and now have put together runway looks, Braxton Carney, assistant instructor of sewing and apparel education, said yesterday during a news conference.

What they're saying: "Teaching someone how to sew, how to design and have a piece in Fashion Week — it's a long journey," said Basana Chhetri, senior director of fashion design and apparel education.

The big picture: Fashion Week is a part of Assembly, a month-long arts and fashion event series hosted by Interform.

The show features diverse models, Rochelle Bailey, communications director, said.

"To show people all sizes and ethnicities and genders and ages — that is profound, and it helps people beyond just walking in a fashion show," Bailey said.

See for yourself: See a show at 7pm today or Saturday. Get tickets starting at $75.