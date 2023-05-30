32 mins ago - Things to Do

Your 2023 guide to Pride Month in Northwest Arkansas

Alex Golden
Illustration of a rainbow-striped pixelated heart icon on a computer screen

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

We're two days away from the start of Pride Month.

Here's a rundown of events so you don't miss out:

June 1

🎨 Fenix Arts in Fayetteville will have an opening reception for Generations, an exhibition featuring work that represents LGBTQ people's experiences.

  • Exhibit: June 1-28
  • Opening reception: June 1 | 5:30pm-8:30pm
  • Panel discussion: June 2 | 6pm-8pm
June 3

🎬 Queer Film Festival — Eight feature films and documentaries will be screened at The Momentary, focusing on the experiences of LGBTQ people.

  • Noon to 10pm. Tickets are free, but required.

🍸 21c Bentonville Pride Patio Party — Drag performances, DJ Afrosia, and drinks from The Hive available for purchase.

💃 Waiting in the Wigs — This drag benefit for the Arkansas Public Theatre features drag entertainers, dancing, prizes, and a signature vodka cocktail — Yas Queen!

  • 8-10pm. Get tickets for $25 or pay $35 at the door. Ages 18 and up.
June 4

🧺 NWA Pride Family Picnic — 1pm-10pm at Wilson Park in Fayetteville.

June 10

🍳 Drag Me to Brunch — JJ's Live in Fayetteville will host a brunch buffet with a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar as well as drag performances.

  • Noon. Get a four-top table for $180.
June 11

🥞 Ozarks Drag Brunch — Enjoy catering by Cockpit Cafe, a cash bar for mimosas and Bloody Marys, and drag performances at this fundraiser for Northwest Arkansas Equality at the Fayetteville Town Center.

June 14

❓ NWA Pride Trivia

June 23

🏳️‍⚧️ Trans March and Rally — The march is in support of transgender rights and will go through downtown Fayetteville, ending at the Fayetteville Town Center for the rally.

  • 7pm

🛍 TransFest and Big Gay Market — Shop around LGBTQ vendors at the town center.

  • 6pm-11pm
  • Free
June 24

🏳️‍🌈 Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival and Parade — Get ready for a massive, all-day celebration in downtown Fayetteville.

  • Northwest Arkansas' Equality will host the festival at the West Avenue and Dickson Street parking lot and the youth zone at the Fayetteville Town Center from 11am-4:30pm. Check back for more details.
  • The parade will follow down Dickson Street at 5pm.
  • The official afterparty, Glitterville, at George's Majestic Lounge is sold out. But stick around Dickson Street. The party doesn't stop.
  • Check out The White Party at C4 Nightclub & Lounge. Wear white to show solidarity with those lost to HIV/AIDS. 9pm-2am. Ages 18 and older. Tickets start at $15.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more