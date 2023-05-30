Your 2023 guide to Pride Month in Northwest Arkansas
We're two days away from the start of Pride Month.
Here's a rundown of events so you don't miss out:
June 1
🎨 Fenix Arts in Fayetteville will have an opening reception for Generations, an exhibition featuring work that represents LGBTQ people's experiences.
- Exhibit: June 1-28
- Opening reception: June 1 | 5:30pm-8:30pm
- Panel discussion: June 2 | 6pm-8pm
June 3
🎬 Queer Film Festival — Eight feature films and documentaries will be screened at The Momentary, focusing on the experiences of LGBTQ people.
- Noon to 10pm. Tickets are free, but required.
🍸 21c Bentonville Pride Patio Party — Drag performances, DJ Afrosia, and drinks from The Hive available for purchase.
- 7pm. Reserve a free spot.
💃 Waiting in the Wigs — This drag benefit for the Arkansas Public Theatre features drag entertainers, dancing, prizes, and a signature vodka cocktail — Yas Queen!
- 8-10pm. Get tickets for $25 or pay $35 at the door. Ages 18 and up.
June 4
🧺 NWA Pride Family Picnic — 1pm-10pm at Wilson Park in Fayetteville.
June 10
🍳 Drag Me to Brunch — JJ's Live in Fayetteville will host a brunch buffet with a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar as well as drag performances.
- Noon. Get a four-top table for $180.
June 11
🥞 Ozarks Drag Brunch — Enjoy catering by Cockpit Cafe, a cash bar for mimosas and Bloody Marys, and drag performances at this fundraiser for Northwest Arkansas Equality at the Fayetteville Town Center.
- Noon. Get tickets for $45.
June 14
❓ NWA Pride Trivia
- 7:30pm-9:30pm at Mojo’s Pint & Pies on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville.
June 23
🏳️⚧️ Trans March and Rally — The march is in support of transgender rights and will go through downtown Fayetteville, ending at the Fayetteville Town Center for the rally.
- 7pm
🛍 TransFest and Big Gay Market — Shop around LGBTQ vendors at the town center.
- 6pm-11pm
- Free
June 24
🏳️🌈 Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival and Parade — Get ready for a massive, all-day celebration in downtown Fayetteville.
- Northwest Arkansas' Equality will host the festival at the West Avenue and Dickson Street parking lot and the youth zone at the Fayetteville Town Center from 11am-4:30pm. Check back for more details.
- The parade will follow down Dickson Street at 5pm.
- The official afterparty, Glitterville, at George's Majestic Lounge is sold out. But stick around Dickson Street. The party doesn't stop.
- Check out The White Party at C4 Nightclub & Lounge. Wear white to show solidarity with those lost to HIV/AIDS. 9pm-2am. Ages 18 and older. Tickets start at $15.
