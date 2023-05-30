Your 2023 guide to Pride Month in Northwest Arkansas

Share on email (opens in new window)

We're two days away from the start of Pride Month.

Here's a rundown of events so you don't miss out:

June 1

🎨 Fenix Arts in Fayetteville will have an opening reception for Generations, an exhibition featuring work that represents LGBTQ people's experiences.

Exhibit: June 1-28

Opening reception: June 1 | 5:30pm-8:30pm

Panel discussion: June 2 | 6pm-8pm

June 3

🎬 Queer Film Festival — Eight feature films and documentaries will be screened at The Momentary, focusing on the experiences of LGBTQ people.

Noon to 10pm. Tickets are free, but required.

🍸 21c Bentonville Pride Patio Party — Drag performances, DJ Afrosia, and drinks from The Hive available for purchase.

💃 Waiting in the Wigs — This drag benefit for the Arkansas Public Theatre features drag entertainers, dancing, prizes, and a signature vodka cocktail — Yas Queen!

8-10pm. Get tickets for $25 or pay $35 at the door. Ages 18 and up.

June 4

🧺 NWA Pride Family Picnic — 1pm-10pm at Wilson Park in Fayetteville.

June 10

🍳 Drag Me to Brunch — JJ's Live in Fayetteville will host a brunch buffet with a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar as well as drag performances.

Noon. Get a four-top table for $180.

June 11

🥞 Ozarks Drag Brunch — Enjoy catering by Cockpit Cafe, a cash bar for mimosas and Bloody Marys, and drag performances at this fundraiser for Northwest Arkansas Equality at the Fayetteville Town Center.

Noon. Get tickets for $45.

June 14

❓ NWA Pride Trivia

7:30pm-9:30pm at Mojo’s Pint & Pies on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville.

June 23

🏳️‍⚧️ Trans March and Rally — The march is in support of transgender rights and will go through downtown Fayetteville, ending at the Fayetteville Town Center for the rally.

7pm

🛍 TransFest and Big Gay Market — Shop around LGBTQ vendors at the town center.

6pm-11pm

Free

June 24

🏳️‍🌈 Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival and Parade — Get ready for a massive, all-day celebration in downtown Fayetteville.