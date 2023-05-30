Benton County lowers speed limit on rural roads

Share on email (opens in new window)

When in doubt, assume the speed limit on rural roads in Benton County is 40 miles per hour.

Why it matters: No one likes a speeding ticket.

Driving the news: The Benton County Quorum Court recently voted to lower the default speed limit from 55 to 40 miles per hour on unincorporated roads, unless otherwise specified.

The old speed limit was put into place in 1994.

What they're saying: "The safety of Benton County drivers and the crews working on these roads led to the decision to lower the speed limit by 15mph," public safety administrator Jay Frasier said in a news release.