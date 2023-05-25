Share on email (opens in new window)

Most outdoor public pools open for summer over Memorial Day weekend.

Alex's thought bubble: I swim indoors year-round and love to mix it up in the summertime — with lots of sunblock.

Here's where you can swim in the sun this weekend through Labor Day:

This Bentonville spot at Orchards Park includes a competition pool and a wading pool for the kiddos. Opening day is Saturday.

Open swim: noon-5pm Monday-Thursday; noon-7pm Friday and Saturday; noon-5pm Sunday.

Lap swim: 5:30am-7pm Monday-Friday; 7am-7pm Saturday; noon-5pm Sunday.

Daily admission is $3 for adults and $2 for ages 18 and under; admission is included in a Bentonville Community Center membership.

This water park, which opens Saturday, boasts slides, a lap pool, splash pads and a "lazy river."

11am-6pm Monday-Thursday; 11am-7pm Friday-Saturday; noon-6pm Sunday.

Daily admission ranges from $3 to $15; kids under 3 feet tall get in free.

Season passes are $65-$99; river walking and lap-swimming passes are $25.

Those who live in west Benton County need look no further starting Saturday.

1-6pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; 1-8pm Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Daily admission is $5 for most and $4 for kids 3 and under.

Memberships are $74-$87, and family passes are $167 for those who live in the Siloam Springs school district. For those outside the district, it's $204 for a family pass and $111-$124 for memberships.

Dive in Saturday.

Noon-5:45pm daily.

Daily admission is $4 for ages 5 and up; $3 for kids 1-4.

Passes good for 25 visits are $80.

Enjoy swimming at Wilson Park in Fayetteville starting Saturday.