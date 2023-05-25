53 mins ago - Things to Do
Pool season starts this weekend in Northwest Arkansas
Most outdoor public pools open for summer over Memorial Day weekend.
Alex's thought bubble: I swim indoors year-round and love to mix it up in the summertime — with lots of sunblock.
Here's where you can swim in the sun this weekend through Labor Day:
Melvin Ford Aquatic Center
This Bentonville spot at Orchards Park includes a competition pool and a wading pool for the kiddos. Opening day is Saturday.
- Open swim: noon-5pm Monday-Thursday; noon-7pm Friday and Saturday; noon-5pm Sunday.
- Lap swim: 5:30am-7pm Monday-Friday; 7am-7pm Saturday; noon-5pm Sunday.
- Daily admission is $3 for adults and $2 for ages 18 and under; admission is included in a Bentonville Community Center membership.
Rogers Aquatic Center
This water park, which opens Saturday, boasts slides, a lap pool, splash pads and a "lazy river."
- 11am-6pm Monday-Thursday; 11am-7pm Friday-Saturday; noon-6pm Sunday.
- Daily admission ranges from $3 to $15; kids under 3 feet tall get in free.
- Season passes are $65-$99; river walking and lap-swimming passes are $25.
Siloam Springs Family Aquatic Center
Those who live in west Benton County need look no further starting Saturday.
- 1-6pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; 1-8pm Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
- Daily admission is $5 for most and $4 for kids 3 and under.
- Memberships are $74-$87, and family passes are $167 for those who live in the Siloam Springs school district. For those outside the district, it's $204 for a family pass and $111-$124 for memberships.
Springdale Aquatic Center
Dive in Saturday.
- Noon-5:45pm daily.
- Daily admission is $4 for ages 5 and up; $3 for kids 1-4.
- Passes good for 25 visits are $80.
Wilson Park Pool
Enjoy swimming at Wilson Park in Fayetteville starting Saturday.
- Open swim: 1-4:30pm Monday-Friday and 1-6pm weekends.
- Family swim: 6-8pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
- Adult lap swim: 11am-1pm Monday-Friday and noon-1pm Saturday.
- Day passes are $3 for swimmers under 15 and $4 for ages 15 and up. Get a season pass for $75 or a family pass for $135.
