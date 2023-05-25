53 mins ago - Things to Do

Pool season starts this weekend in Northwest Arkansas

Alex Golden
Illustration of a drink on a flamingo pool float.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Most outdoor public pools open for summer over Memorial Day weekend.

Alex's thought bubble: I swim indoors year-round and love to mix it up in the summertime — with lots of sunblock.

Here's where you can swim in the sun this weekend through Labor Day:

Melvin Ford Aquatic Center

This Bentonville spot at Orchards Park includes a competition pool and a wading pool for the kiddos. Opening day is Saturday.

  • Open swim: noon-5pm Monday-Thursday; noon-7pm Friday and Saturday; noon-5pm Sunday.
  • Lap swim: 5:30am-7pm Monday-Friday; 7am-7pm Saturday; noon-5pm Sunday.
  • Daily admission is $3 for adults and $2 for ages 18 and under; admission is included in a Bentonville Community Center membership.
Rogers Aquatic Center

This water park, which opens Saturday, boasts slides, a lap pool, splash pads and a "lazy river."

  • 11am-6pm Monday-Thursday; 11am-7pm Friday-Saturday; noon-6pm Sunday.
  • Daily admission ranges from $3 to $15; kids under 3 feet tall get in free.
  • Season passes are $65-$99; river walking and lap-swimming passes are $25.
Siloam Springs Family Aquatic Center

Those who live in west Benton County need look no further starting Saturday.

  • 1-6pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; 1-8pm Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
  • Daily admission is $5 for most and $4 for kids 3 and under.
  • Memberships are $74-$87, and family passes are $167 for those who live in the Siloam Springs school district. For those outside the district, it's $204 for a family pass and $111-$124 for memberships.
Springdale Aquatic Center

Dive in Saturday.

  • Noon-5:45pm daily.
  • Daily admission is $4 for ages 5 and up; $3 for kids 1-4.
  • Passes good for 25 visits are $80.
Wilson Park Pool

Enjoy swimming at Wilson Park in Fayetteville starting Saturday.

  • Open swim: 1-4:30pm Monday-Friday and 1-6pm weekends.
  • Family swim: 6-8pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
  • Adult lap swim: 11am-1pm Monday-Friday and noon-1pm Saturday.
  • Day passes are $3 for swimmers under 15 and $4 for ages 15 and up. Get a season pass for $75 or a family pass for $135.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more