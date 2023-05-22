Share on email (opens in new window)

It's almost summer break.

Here's how to give your kiddos something memorable and fun to do while they're out of school:

🚂 The Scott Family Amazeum

Zing into Kindergarten: Kids entering kindergarten this fall will do hands-on activities in science, engineering, art, numbers and literacy.

8:30-11:30am or 1-4pm; June 19-23 or July 17-21.

$130 for Amazeum members or $155 for nonmembers.

Trails and Take Aparts: Mountain Biking and STEAM — Kids ages 8-11 will master mountain biking skills, ride trails and repurpose bicycles and other biking gear.

9am-3pm July 10-14; $400 for Amazeum members or $450 for non-members.

⛸ The Jones Center

This spot has several camps focused on activities like ice skating, basketball, soccer, lacrosse and bicycling. They vary in price, skill level, age groups and half-day vs. full-day. Check 'em out.

🎭 TheatreSquared

If your child is meant for the stage, consider an acting, playwriting, comedy, musical theater or Shakespeare camp for kids ages 10-13 and 14-18. Most camps are 9am-4pm for one week and cost $225. Check dates.

🦋 Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks

Kids ages 7-10 will explore plants and insects and make art at Nature and Creativity camp; 8-11:30am, June 12-16; $175 members or $200 nonmembers.

Enjoy the beauty and wonder at Butterfly camp; 8:45am-3:15pm, July 31-Aug. 4; ages 8-11; $220 members or $255 nonmembers.

🧑‍🍳 Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food

Three baking camps are available for your future chef:

Teens ages 13-17 can learn the basics of baking July 10-14 and prepare iconic pastries and breads from different countries July 24-28.

Kids ages 9-12 can learn about flatbreads from around the world July 17-21.

All camps are 9am-4pm and cost $450.

🎨 Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Explore printmaking, jewelry making and painting camps for kids and teens. Prices vary.

🚴 City Parks and Recreation departments

Check out Fayetteville's Be Active! camps like outdoor adventure for ages 8-12, where campers will kayak Lake Fayetteville, hike, learn archery and ride mountain bikes.

Springdale has various Wize camps geared toward coding, robotics and video game design.

Drop off your little one in grades 1-7 from 6:30am-6:30pm at the Rogers Activity Center for an active day camp for $150 per week. Don't forget sports camps.

Spots remain available in Bentonville's baseball, esports, Lego, magic, flag football and volleyball camps.

🧑‍💻 University of Arkansas

🧑‍🎨 Community Creative Center

Your little artist has lots of options here to get crafty. Prices range from $125 to $318.

🎤 Trike Theatre