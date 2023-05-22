Youth summer camps you can still sign up for
It's almost summer break.
Here's how to give your kiddos something memorable and fun to do while they're out of school:
Zing into Kindergarten: Kids entering kindergarten this fall will do hands-on activities in science, engineering, art, numbers and literacy.
- 8:30-11:30am or 1-4pm; June 19-23 or July 17-21.
- $130 for Amazeum members or $155 for nonmembers.
Trails and Take Aparts: Mountain Biking and STEAM — Kids ages 8-11 will master mountain biking skills, ride trails and repurpose bicycles and other biking gear.
- 9am-3pm July 10-14; $400 for Amazeum members or $450 for non-members.
- This spot has several camps focused on activities like ice skating, basketball, soccer, lacrosse and bicycling. They vary in price, skill level, age groups and half-day vs. full-day. Check 'em out.
- If your child is meant for the stage, consider an acting, playwriting, comedy, musical theater or Shakespeare camp for kids ages 10-13 and 14-18. Most camps are 9am-4pm for one week and cost $225. Check dates.
🦋 Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks
- Kids ages 7-10 will explore plants and insects and make art at Nature and Creativity camp; 8-11:30am, June 12-16; $175 members or $200 nonmembers.
- Enjoy the beauty and wonder at Butterfly camp; 8:45am-3:15pm, July 31-Aug. 4; ages 8-11; $220 members or $255 nonmembers.
🧑🍳 Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food
Three baking camps are available for your future chef:
- Teens ages 13-17 can learn the basics of baking July 10-14 and prepare iconic pastries and breads from different countries July 24-28.
- Kids ages 9-12 can learn about flatbreads from around the world July 17-21.
- All camps are 9am-4pm and cost $450.
🎨 Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
- Explore printmaking, jewelry making and painting camps for kids and teens. Prices vary.
🚴 City Parks and Recreation departments
- Check out Fayetteville's Be Active! camps like outdoor adventure for ages 8-12, where campers will kayak Lake Fayetteville, hike, learn archery and ride mountain bikes.
- Springdale has various Wize camps geared toward coding, robotics and video game design.
- Drop off your little one in grades 1-7 from 6:30am-6:30pm at the Rogers Activity Center for an active day camp for $150 per week. Don't forget sports camps.
- Spots remain available in Bentonville's baseball, esports, Lego, magic, flag football and volleyball camps.
🧑💻 University of Arkansas
- Music camps, engineering camps, design camp and various sports camps are still open for registration.
- Your little artist has lots of options here to get crafty. Prices range from $125 to $318.
- Kids as young as 4 and as old as 18 can take part in various one- or two-week musical theater camps with themes like Disney, superheroes, Broadway or magic. Prices range from $120 to $500.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.