Costco announces plan to open its first Northwest Arkansas store
Costco, the Washington-based, members-only wholesaler, plans to open its first NWA store in Lowell.
Why it matters: Though the addition is a big win for the tax base in Lowell, a town of about 10,000 people, the retailer has a familiar competitor 'round these parts — Walmart-owned Sam's Club.
- Sam's Club is based in Bentonville and has stores in Fayetteville, Springdale and in Bentonville along the Rogers border.
Driving the news: Multiple news outlets reported late last Friday that Lowell Mayor Chris Moore confirmed that Costco submitted plans for a store at the southwest corner of Concord Street and Pleasant Grove Road.
Zoom out: The only existing location in Arkansas opened in Little Rock in 2021.
What to watch: The company has not announced when the Lowell store will open.
