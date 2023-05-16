Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Costco, the Washington-based, members-only wholesaler, plans to open its first NWA store in Lowell.

Why it matters: Though the addition is a big win for the tax base in Lowell, a town of about 10,000 people, the retailer has a familiar competitor 'round these parts — Walmart-owned Sam's Club.

Sam's Club is based in Bentonville and has stores in Fayetteville, Springdale and in Bentonville along the Rogers border.

Driving the news: Multiple news outlets reported late last Friday that Lowell Mayor Chris Moore confirmed that Costco submitted plans for a store at the southwest corner of Concord Street and Pleasant Grove Road.

Zoom out: The only existing location in Arkansas opened in Little Rock in 2021.

What to watch: The company has not announced when the Lowell store will open.