What we're riding: It ain't your parents' Schwinn

I tested a couple Schwinn e-bikes from the demo stable at the end of the Square 2 Square ride in Bentonville recently.

Unbeknownst to me, the company has a line of electric bikes designed for entry-level cyclists.

I tested the Schwinn Boundary mountain bike (bigger tires, more aggressive geometry) and the Bay Ridge, a hybrid (a cross between a commuter and road bike).

Why it matters: Using a rechargeable battery and motor to help riders go faster and farther with less effort, e-bikes are one of the hottest categories in the cycling industry. The segment grew 39% between 2020 and 2021, hitting $770 million, according to research company NPD Group.

Details: Not all e-bikes are alike. Schwinn's give riders a pedal "assist" — useful for going up hills — and a full throttle, which doesn't require pedaling but drains the battery faster.

Stated charging time on most Schwinn e-bikes is four hours, with about a 25-mile range.

Top speed is 20 mph, depending on the model.

Each bike weighs 40-60 pounds, Schwinn reps told me.

The good: The bikes offered smooth rides. Both had front suspension and some bounce in the seat post to absorb road bumps.

The motors produced plenty of power and kicked in at the right times on climbs.

The Schwinn Boundary. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The bad: The controls aren't intuitive. I was never quite sure what mode the bike was in, which can be a hassle. I'm guessing an owner would learn the system quickly enough, though.

In bright sunlight, the red LED indicators are impossible to read.

The ugly: These things are heavy. Most alloy bikes are already, so adding motor and battery means it can feel like you're astride a motorcycle.

The assist and throttle compensate well enough for the weight on short journeys, but I'd struggle to ride one of these home if the battery bonked out.

The bottom line: Schwinn's line of e-bikes may not be for the serious cyclist; however, at about $800-$1,500 (on rollback pricing at Walmart), the company probably has a model that's a good entry for anyone looking to make short trips or who's just e-curious.

