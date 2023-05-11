Mother's Day is Sunday. If it snuck up on you this year, here's where you can take Mom this weekend:

🎨 Paint a memorable picture together — Painting with a Twist in Bentonville has four Mother's Day-themed workshops this weekend — at 2pm and 7pm Saturday and 10am and 2pm Sunday. Tickets range $29-$47.

💐 Spend the day in a garden — Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks is hosting an all-day Mother's Day in the Garden event where you and your mother or mother figure can enjoy a picnic, shop local vendors and make bouquets.

9am-4pm Sunday. Admission for nonmember adults is $10 and $5 for ages 4-12. Get tickets.

🍳 Take her out for brunch — Make a reservation for a special Mother's Day event at Eleven, Ella's Table, Sassafras Springs Vineyard or Ruth's Chris.