My wife and I attended a fundraising event last Friday evening for Fayetteville High School's Brightwater culinary arts program.

The setup: Held at the Apple Seeds teaching farm adjacent to Gulley Park, the $100 ticket included a five-course meal and custom nonalcoholic drinks like kumquat soda.

Students in the program prepared the eclectic food. The menu's theme was food that's indigenous to NWA, so beef, chicken and pork were out, while trout, venison and duck fat were in.

The verdict: I still don't like trout, but most of the fare would rival any upscale restaurant in NWA.

Plus, the experience — and, hopefully, new friends — were well worth the admission price.

Ozark bouillabaisse, seared trout, fettuccine, horseradish rouille and charred pepper. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Between the lines: Our son is graduating from high school, and the program has given him a leg up as he pursues culinary arts at NorthWest Arkansas Community College's Brightwater center.

What to watch: Apple Seeds hosts a variety of chefs from outside NWA throughout the year. If you're interested in delicious food and a laid-back dining experience, check out its event page.

The next one is Sunday, May 21.