More parking is needed in downtown Fayetteville, study says

Alex Golden

The Walton Arts Center parking lot will be lost as the city continues its cultural arts corridor plan. Photo: Courtesy of Walton Arts Center

Downtown Fayetteville needs 500 more parking spaces to keep up with demand, according to a study commissioned by Walton Arts Center.

By the numbers: The area has 1,519 parking spots, including: 216 private, off-street spaces; 805 city-managed, off-street spaces; and 498 city-managed, on-street spaces. An additional 928 private, off-street spots exist, but aren't "reasonably accessible" to the public, the study revealed.

  • During sold-out Walton Arts Center events, the accessible spaces are 87% full.

Context: The study takes into account existing parking struggles as well as expected demand as downtown Fayetteville continues to develop.

The latest: A 330-space parking deck is under construction at the corner of West Avenue and Dickson Street. This will replace the parking that will be lost when the existing Walton Arts Center lot is transformed into a civic plaza as part of the cultural arts corridor plan.

Recommendations for the city include:

  • A new parking garage.
  • Installing real-time parking availability signage directing motorists to public parking and creating a parking coalition that advertises private lots.
  • Charging more for on-street spaces than off-street public parking.
  • Providing additional parking for new developments or requiring developers to build or lease parking for their sites.
