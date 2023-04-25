The historic Walker-Stone House already had vibrant artwork on its walls. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Organizers behind the music- and food-focused Fayetteville Roots Festival will start a new venture after announcing plans last October to close their headquarters and take a break from the event after 13 years.

Driving the news: The Folk School of Fayetteville opens next month, setting up shop at the historic downtown Walker-Stone House on West Center Street. There, they'll host jam sessions for local musicians and workshops for artists to fine-tune their skills, as well as private lessons, co-founder Bernice Hembree told Axios.

Why it matters: Teaching lessons is a common way for musicians to supplement their income, and NWA lacks affordable space to host them, Hembree said.

The school will charge for workshops, allowing instructors to use the space for free and keep all their fees.

Details: The move will allow more time and space for jam sessions, Hembree explained, adding the festival's co-founders needed a break from hosting the large-scale event. Experience Fayetteville, the tourism bureau operated by the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission, owns the Walker-Stone House and is renting it to the Folk School for $1 a year.

The former headquarters on East Mountain Street off the downtown square had a rental fee of $8,500 per month, which the organization could not afford without revenue from the festival.

Hembree described jam sessions as professional development for musicians and said she's witnessed artists grow from such experiences, mentioning a particular solo artist who learned to switch chords faster when playing with an ensemble.

Background: While commonly known as The Roots Festival, the organization was always registered as The Folk School of Fayetteville. In addition to hosting the event, Roots had a tradition of offering education and jam sessions at its former headquarters.

Zoom in: The Folk School will offer vocal and instrumental lessons for both kids and adults. Workshops and jam sessions will vary by skill level.